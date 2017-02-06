--> KJRH Weather Traffic All Sections Weather + 7-Day Cameras Currents Weather Photos Weather Videos Weather Alert Day Storm Shield Weather Whys Winter Weather Alerts Closings Traffic + Gas Traffic News News + Local State Oklahoma Brand Newsy Investigations Black History Month Nation/World Photos DecodeDC Political Consumer + Don't Waste Your Money ShopSmart Recalls Lottery Science/Tech Angie's List Business Consumer Reports Auto Financial Fitness Zone Entertainment + Celebrity TV Listings Weird What's on NBC Games, Comics Calendar Right This Minute The List Laff TV Let's Ask America Sports + OU Big Al's Rant OSU TU Thunder Photos Life + Home and Garden Food Did You See This? Health Parent Toolkit Horoscope Pets Dr. Oz Mr. Food Recipes Healthy Heart Video + Live Video Youtube Marketplace + Winters Dental Medical Minute Access Tulsa Banking Job Guide Crown Office Furniture Flu About Us + Contact Us Scripps Spelling Bee Staff Contests KJRH Jobs Advertise With Us Tours News Releases Our Partners Support Current 46° Clear 3-Day Forecast HI: 74° LO: 51° HI: 74° LO: 48° HI: 56° LO: 35° Today's Forecast Traffic current alerts 4 More Traffic Sign In + Newsletters Watch Live Download our App Contests Sign Out + Newsletters Watch Live Download our App Contests Iran to grant visas to U.S. wrestling team, reversing previous ban Mina Abgoon 8:10 PM, Feb 5, 2017 2 hours ago Share Article Show Caption Hide Caption Previous Next Iran has slightly walked back its decision to deny entry visas in response to Trump's executive order on immigration. The controversial order banned travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Iran from entering the U.S. Now, Iran has said it will grant the U.S. wrestling team visas to compete at the 2017 Freestyle World Cup. The exception comes after a U.S. federal judge temporarily blocked Trump’s order, Time reports, citing foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi Qasemi ran's foreign minister Javad Zarif tweeted that the court ruling, as well as requests from the Iranian Wrestling Federation and United World Wrestling, had a part in the decision. Related: Share Article A Share A A A Share Article Read Full Story Inside Washington: Decode DC Blogs A user's guide to 'alternative facts' Murkowski says calls led to decision on DeVos Trump decisions suggest Pence's influence Around Tulsa Man shot at north Tulsa Super Bowl party dies Two arrested after west Tulsa chase Heater starts fire at midtown Tulsa bar