Inmates at Chicago-area jail can have pizza delivered to their cells

Inmates at a jail outside of Chicago can now have freshly made gourmet pizzas delivered to their cells.

According to the Chicago Tribune, pre-trial detainees at the Cook County Jail can use their commissary to pay for the pies, which are cooked on-site by fellow inmates.

The pizzas cost between $5 and $7, and come in flavors like margherita and “four seasons” — which includes mushrooms soppressata salami, olives and an egg. According to a sheriff spokesperson, the most popular flavor is sausage.

The program began on April 20. According to the Tribune, 208 pizzas had been sold to inmates as of Monday.

The program was started by chef Bruno Abate, a Chicago restaurant owner that contributes with the jail’s “Recipe for Change” program. According to the program’s website, the organization "provides mentoring and guidance to detainees in jail … through culinary, fine arts and life skills training."

Abate has plans to open a food truck to sell food cooked by inmates, though they’re still in the development stage.

