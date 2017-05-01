Inmate escapes from Iowa jail, recaptured after high-speed chase

KMTV Web Staff
1:17 PM, May 1, 2017
Suspect loses control of car after chase and escape from Pottawattamie jail

An inmate from a western Iowa jail is reportedly in custody after injuring two sheriff's deputies.

The incident took place at the Pottawattamie County Jail, located near the Iowa/Nebraska border in suburban Omaha, Nebraska.

A corrections department van was found sitting empty in Council Bluffs, Iowa neighborhood that the inmate may have used to escape.  

The suspect then reportedly carjacked a black Nissan Sentra that was being driven by a female driver and used the vehicle to drive into Omaha.  He then apparently dropped the carjacking victim near a liquor store at and then led police on a high speed chase, with speeds being reported at up to 80 mph.  

The car then crashed near a highway on ramp, where the suspect was reportedly apprehended without injury. 

The suspect, Wesley Correa-Carmenaty, 22 was found guilty of attempted murder earlier this year.

Three people have been injured in this incident with two people being transported to Nebraska Medicine in fair condition and a deputy transported in critical condition to Creighton University Medical Center. 

This story is still developing.  Councul Bluffs mayor Matt Walsh will hold a press conference at 4:30pm that we will bringing you live. 

 

 

