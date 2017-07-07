Inmate captured after second escape from max security prisons in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Prison officials in South Carolina say an inmate has been captured in Texas after a second escape from a maximum security prison.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections said in a Twitter message around early Friday that 46-year-old inmate Jimmy Causey is in custody.

Agency spokeswoman Sommer Sharpe says Causey was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety around 3 a.m. Friday. There were no immediate details on where in Texas that Causey was found.

He was missing from the Liebert Correctional Institution in Ridgeville on Wednesday afternoon. The prison is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Charleston.

Authorities are still trying to determine how Causey got out of the South Carolina prison. He had escaped from a prison in Columbia in 2005 and was captured three days later.