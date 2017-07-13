The world's most valuable sports teams in 2017

The latest Forbes ranking has the NFL's Dallas Cowboys as the most valuable sports team in the world for the second year in a row with $4.2 billion. In fact, the NFL is the most profitable league on the planet. The average team enjoys an operating profit of $91 million, while no franchise earned less than $26 million.

Despite underperforming since the departure of manager Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013, Manchester United remains a financial powerhouse, claiming third place in the ranking and the most valuable soccer team at $3.69 billion.

