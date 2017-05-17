Here's where the most post-recession apartments have been built

Flood Warning issued May 17 at 7:58AM CDT expiring May 17 at 3:58PM CDT in effect for: Muskogee

Lake Wind Advisory issued May 17 at 4:50AM CDT expiring May 17 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: McCurtain

Wind Advisory issued May 17 at 3:20AM CDT expiring May 17 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Osage, Ottawa, Rogers, Tulsa, Washington