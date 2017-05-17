Here's where the most post-recession apartments have been built

When it comes to real estate development since the recession, nowhere comes close to Long Island City, in New York – at least as far as apartments are concerned. According to analysis by RENTCafé, from 2010 to 2016, over 12,500 apartments were built there, spread across 41 buildings.
Coming in second is Downtown LA with more than 7,500. To get out of New York and California you have to move outside of the top five where you will find the likes of Uptown Dallas, Texas (5,839), Broadway in Seattle Washington (3,496) and North Burnet in Austin Texas.