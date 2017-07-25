Infographic: Trump's stronghold states

After six months in the White House, President Trump's job approval ratings are the lowest of any president in history. Yet this headline belies the fact that in certain places and within certain groups, Trump is enormously popular. The Statista infographic below shows average approval ratings from Gallup for January to June, revealing the states in which the president has the most support.

The states themselves provide few shocks. West Virginia has the highest average at 60 percent, followed closely by North and South Dakota with 59 and 57 percent, respectively. What may come as a surprise though, especially for those on the outside looking in, is that Trump has been enjoying majority approval in a total of 17 states over the last six months. It's not looking good overall for the president, but it seems he will always be able to rely on support from certain quarters.

