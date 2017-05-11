The most desired Mother's Day gifts this year

When considering what to buy as a gift this Mother's Day, it's probably best to avoid kitchen equipment. According to a new Statista Survey, the gift that would most excite moms in the United States. is a special outing such as a nice dinner or brunch. Close behind on the wish lists are gift cards and of course, the classic bunch of flowers.



At the bottom of the list, hopefully unsurprisingly, are houseware or gardening tools. Of course, the greatest gift is something which you can't buy. Most moms are probably most excited about simply spending time with their children this Sunday.

You will find more statistics at Statista