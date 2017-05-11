These are the best-selling sports cars in the US

The Ford Mustang is by some distance the sports car of choice for Americans. A $25,185 price tag combined with 300 angry horses bursting out of a 3.7 liter V6 makes it unsurprising that, according to Ford, the Mustang has been the best-selling sports car in the States for 45 years straight.

Last year, more than 105,000 people bought a brand new Mustang - 33,000 more than its nearest rival, the Chevrolet Camaro.

Interestingly, in at number six is the electric-powered Model S from Tesla. CEO Elon Musk said that the intention behind the S was 'to show the world what an electric car can do". Judging by the sales figures, car buyers in the United States are starting to pay attention.

This data was taken from the latest addition to the Statista Consumer Market Outlook - 'Passenger Cars'.

