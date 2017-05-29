Memorial Day: Support for the military varies hugely by age

As the stars and stripes are again hoisted to full-staff at noon today, the country resolves not to let the sacrifices of fallen servicemen and women to be in vain, but to 'rise up in their stead and continue the fight for liberty and justice for all'.

Support for the U.S. military is generally very high at home. A recent Gallup poll showed that between 77 and 81 percent of the public hold a 'very or somewhat favorable' opinion, depending on the branch.

As the infographic from Statista shows though, this support varies vastly by age group. When focusing on those that have a very favorable view, the difference between 18 to 34 year olds and those 55 and over is between 20 and 26 percentage points - the latter consistently showing the most support.

Of the five branches, the Marines Corps scored the highest among all age groups.

