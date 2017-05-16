Support for gay marriage reaches new high

Punctuated by the landmark 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges case which legalized same-sex marriage in all 50 states, approval among the U.S. public has risen consistently since 2012. According to the most recent survey by Gallup this month, that level has just moved to an all-time high of 64 percent.

Asked if they think marriages between same-sex couples should or should not be recognized by the law as valid, with the same rights as traditional marriages, a majority of adults were in support for the first time in 2011, when 53 percent agreed.

Despite the Roman Catholic Church officially being against same-sex marriage, a majority of U.S. Catholics has been in support since 2011, this year sitting at 65 percent. 2017 also marks the first time that the majority of Protestants are in favor, reaching 55 percent.

