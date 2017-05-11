This region of the United States contributes the most to the economy

Tornado Warning issued May 11 at 2:03PM CDT expiring May 11 at 2:30PM CDT in effect for: Rogers

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 11 at 1:57PM CDT expiring May 11 at 2:30PM CDT in effect for: Grant, Kay

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 11 at 1:53PM CDT expiring May 11 at 2:45PM CDT in effect for: Rogers, Tulsa

Areal Flood Advisory issued May 11 at 1:52PM CDT expiring May 11 at 3:45PM CDT in effect for: Creek, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Osage, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 11 at 1:50PM CDT expiring May 11 at 2:30PM CDT in effect for: Muskogee, Okmulgee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued May 11 at 1:14PM CDT expiring May 11 at 9:00PM CDT in effect for: Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, Major, Noble, Payne

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued May 11 at 1:00PM CDT expiring May 11 at 9:00PM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington

Flash Flood Watch issued May 11 at 10:54AM CDT expiring May 11 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington

Flood Warning issued May 11 at 8:50AM CDT expiring May 16 at 9:00AM CDT in effect for: Muskogee