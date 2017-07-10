Motor vehicles: Employment and sales in the US

The number of employees in the motor vehicle manufacturing sector in the United States has dropped year-over-year. According to preliminary data published by the Bureau of Labour Statistics, 204,000 workers were employed in May 2017 in this sector, down from 209,500 in May 2016.



According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, Sales have reached 8.4 million units until June 2017. This figure is down from last year, when sales until the end of June had reached 8.6 million. Total sales stood at 17.5 units last year. Employment and sales seem to be in close sync.

