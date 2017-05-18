More young workers than ever have a bachelor's degree

This month U.S. college grads are awarded their degrees and start pouring into the job market. Indeed, there has been a steady increase in young people entering the workforce who have at least a bachelor's diploma or more to show for.

While only 16 percent of the 25- to 29-year-olds among the Baby Boomer generation had a Bachelor's degree in 1964, 40 percent of so-called Millennials entered professional life with such a certificate in 2016, as shown in the Statista infographic below.

Also, more women than men get a degree. Generation X women were ahead of their male peers in 2000 already (36 percent) and have leaped further along by 10 points to 46 percent in 2016. Millennial men have caught up to where Generation X women stood in 2000 and now stand at 36 percent.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 47,700 adult Americans attained a Bachelor's degree; 20,187 a Master's degree; 3,210 a professional degree and 4,006 were awarded a doctoral degree in 2016.

