Infographic: Kids pulling the trigger

Martin Armstrong
8:07 AM, May 30, 2017

Between 2014 and 2016, research by The Associated Press and USA Today shows that 152 U.S. children under the age of 12 accidentally killed themselves with a gun or were inadvertently shot and killed by another child.

As this Statista infographic below shows, the states in which the most deaths occurred were Texas, Georgia, Ohio and Michigan - all of which experienced 10 or more such cases over the three-year period. According to the source, a child aged under 12 dies in these circumstances an average of once per week in the United States.

Most of the time, the initial cause is a loaded, unsecured gun in the home. A 2008 study found that in about one-third of all homes with children, there was a firearm present. Roughly one-sixth of these weapons were unlocked and loaded.

