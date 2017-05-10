James Comey fired: Few FBI Directors survive the full 10 years

Stating that he is "not able to effectively lead the Bureau", President Trump has fired James Comey, the controversial FBI director, less than four years into his 10-year contract.

Having drawn the ire of both Republicans and Democrats in the way he handled the Hillary Clinton email investigation during the 2016 election, Comey was accused of getting too heavily involved in political matters for a man in such a role.

As the Statista infographic below shows though, Comey isn't alone in having a short tenure as the head of the FBI. Since the end of J. Edgar Hoover's 48-year stint, only Robert S. Mueller has made it to (and past) the 10-year mark. Job security, it seems, isn't one of the perks of the position.

