James Comey fired: Few FBI Directors survive the full 10 years

Comey's tenure shortest in post-Hoover era

7:04 AM, May 10, 2017

James Comey, director of the FBI, listens during a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence hearing concerning Russian meddling in the 2016 election, on Capitol Hill, March 20, 2017, in Washington. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Stating that he is "not able to effectively lead the Bureau", President Trump has fired James Comey, the controversial FBI director, less than four years into his 10-year contract.

Having drawn the ire of both Republicans and Democrats in the way he handled the Hillary Clinton email investigation during the 2016 election, Comey was accused of getting too heavily involved in political matters for a man in such a role.

As the Statista infographic below shows though, Comey isn't alone in having a short tenure as the head of the FBI. Since the end of J. Edgar Hoover's 48-year stint, only Robert S. Mueller has made it to (and past) the 10-year mark. Job security, it seems, isn't one of the perks of the position.

Infographic: Few FBI Directors Survive the Full 10 Years | Statista You will find more statistics at Statista