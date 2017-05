Since December 2015, Americans had to register drones that weighed more than 0.55 pounds, which in practice meant that nearly all consumer drones had to go official.

Now a federal court has ruled in favor of a model aircraft enthusiast. In February 2016, he took the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to court in Washington.

The judges decided in favor of dropping the registration rules, so personal drones won't have to be registered anymore.

As the infographic below based on data by the Consumer Technology Association shows, even with the rule in place, the rapid proliferation of drones in the United States wasn't hampered.



You will find more statistics at Statista