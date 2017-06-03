China and U.S. are biggest emitters of greenhouse gases worldwide

Trump has promised to throw his weight behind the fuel producing industries from coal and oil to gas. He wants to loosen environmental protection, arguing respective laws are in the way of making America great again. Trump could also to pull plug on America's participation in the international Paris climate agreement.

America is an important partner in the deal, as only China tops America in greenhouse gas emission from fossil fuel combustion and some other industrial activity, according the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The European Union, India, Russia and Japan come next in line of the biggest emitters worldwide.

So, in general it's a mix of industrialized and emerging economies that are responsible for around 70 percent of emissions. The EPA data for its country comparison includes CO2 emissions from fossil fuel combustion, as well as cement manufacturing and gas flaring.

Also, different economic sectors have varying emission levels. The burning of coal, natural gas and oil for electricity and heat is the largest single source of global greenhouse gas emissions. Together with agricultural activity, the two sectors make up almost half of the worldwide emissions.

Transportation, mostly fuels burnt in cars, planes or ships, is responsible for 14 percent of emissions. Besides CO2, Methane and Nitrous Oxide are the other two most prevalent greenhouse gases. Methane occurs in agricultural activities, waste management and biomass burning.

