Infographic: More and more people are betting on a Trump impeachment

You can bet on anything nowadays, and while most gamblers still stick to sports, even the world of politics is open to those looking to place a wager. Unsurprisingly, one of the topics attracting the most attention at the moment is whether or not President Trump will be impeached.

While most bookmakers allow you to place bets on a potential impeachment, or which year the president will leave office, there is also a website which specializes in political betting. 'PredictIt' uses a share-based system in which users aim to buy low, when an event is considered unlikely, and sell high when the tide appears to be turning.

Despite reaching an all-time high of 33¢ yesterday - implying a 33% probability of the president being impeached - at the time of writing, the price for a 'yes' share is 22¢. As the infographic by Statista shows, an increasing number of people are now trying to get in early on what could be a tidy payday should events in Washington continue to escalate. If President Trump is impeached before the end of the year, all holders of 'yes' shares will receive one dollar apiece.

