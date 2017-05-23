Infographic: A bad 30 days for President Trump

Since the firing of FBI Director James Comey on May 9, Trump's month has gone from bad to worse. With seemingly every day bringing a new revelation or scandal, the embattled president was probably glad to get out of the country as he set off on his first official foreign trip on Friday.

Since April 23, there has been a 3 point decrease in approval of the job Trump is doing as president. At 39.6 percent, this is the lowest figure since the start of his term.

The figures used in this Statista infographic are the average figures as collated from several polls by RealClear Politics. When looking at the latest round's outlying results, the best the president can find is a 44 percent approval rate, as surveyed by Rasmussen Reports between 17 and 21 May.

