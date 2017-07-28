20 years of US trade with Russia

The House of Representatives and the Senate have voted for another round of sanctions against Russia this week. Now, it's on President Donald Trump to sign the sanctions into law.

It's not the first time the United States has implemented punitive measures against Russia.

The first sanctions were put in place under previous President Barack Obama in the wake of the annexation of Crimea in 2014 by Russia, for violating the territorial integrity of neighboring Ukraine.

Now, a bipartisan majority in Congress seems to want to punish Russia for its alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential elections.

As the below infographic shows, the United States imports more goods from Russia than it exports, according to data provided by the U.S. Census Bureau.

After the financial crisis, gaining momentum in 2008, imports took a dent but recovered until peaking in 2011, when they started falling rapidly - well before the first sanctions were imposed.

Exports gained ground at a slower pace after the crisis until peaking in 2013.

