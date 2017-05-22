IndyCar drivers Scott Dixon, Dario Franchitti robbed at Indy Taco Bell

Fair
INDIANAPOLIS -- IndyCar drivers Scott Dixon and Dario Franchitti were robbed at gunpoint Sunday evening at a Taco Bell a few blocks away from Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The two were at a Taco Bell in Indianapolis around 9 p.m. when two men robbed them at gunpoint and ran, according to a police report.
Police responded to the robbery, found the suspects' vehicle. Two teenagers were arrested.
According to the report, the suspects are ages 14 and 15. They face charges of robbery and resisting arrest.
Dixon won the pole for the Indianapolis 500 just a few hours before the robbery.
