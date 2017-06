INDIANAPOLIS -- President Donald Trump has nominated Indiana State Health Commissioner, Dr. Jerome Adams, to serve as U.S. Surgeon General.

Adams tweeted on Thursday, "Truly honored at (the) nomination. Looking forward to working to improve health in US"

Adams has been Indiana's health commissioner since October 2014.

He was appointed to the position by then-Governor Mike Pence and re-appointed by Governor Holcomb in January 2017.

As President-elect, Trump met with Dr. Adams in November 2016 to discuss improving doctor-patient relationships with Obamacare and ideas for improved health care policies.

At the time, Trump said that Adams was being considered for a position in the Trump-Pence administration.

Dr. Adams earned a B.S. in biochemistry and a B.A. in biopsychology at the University of Maryland, according to the Indiana State Department of Health website. He earned his Medical Doctorate at the Indiana University School of Medicine, and his Masters of Public Health at the University of California, Berkeley.