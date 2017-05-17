In-N-Out loses top spot for America's favorite burger chain

Five Guys Burgers and Fries has taken the lead over In-N-Out as America's favorite burger chain, according to the 2017 Harris Poll's annual EquiTrend Study.

The first Five Guys opened in Arlington, VA in 1986. By 2009, there were 500 locations. That same year, President Barack Obama put the restaurant in the headlines by having lunch at a Washington, DC location. The photo, by photographer Brendan Smialowski, is attached to this story.

Today, Five Guys has more than 1,400 locations around the world, including in Kuwait, Spain and France. Visit their website to find one near you.

Here are the top 10 burger joints according to the Harris Poll's annual EquiTrend Study:

Five Guys Burgers and Fries In-N-Out Burger Shake Shack Wendy's Culver's Whataburger McDonald's SONIC America's Drive-In Smashburger Steak n'Shake

The Harris Poll uses an academically vetted brand equity model with elements like familiarity, quality. It also takes into consideration the brand's connection with consumers.

The full 2017 poll includes airlines, automobiles, consumer electronics, hotels and more.