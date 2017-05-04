Imported tuna in Hawaii tests positive for hepatitis A; officials announce recall

Flood Warning issued May 4 at 8:27AM CDT expiring May 4 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Osage, Tulsa

Flood Warning issued May 4 at 8:27AM CDT expiring May 4 at 4:27PM CDT in effect for: Muskogee

Flood Warning issued May 4 at 8:27AM CDT expiring May 6 at 12:10AM CDT in effect for: Rogers, Tulsa

Flood Warning issued May 4 at 8:27AM CDT expiring May 5 at 5:30AM CDT in effect for: Washington

Flood Warning issued May 4 at 8:18AM CDT expiring May 7 at 8:25AM CDT in effect for: Ottawa

Flood Warning issued May 4 at 8:18AM CDT expiring May 4 at 11:30PM CDT in effect for: Ottawa

Flood Warning issued May 4 at 8:04AM CDT expiring May 6 at 4:00AM CDT in effect for: Okmulgee

Lake Wind Advisory issued May 4 at 3:30AM CDT expiring May 4 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: McCurtain

Flood Warning issued May 3 at 9:04PM CDT expiring May 5 at 4:00AM CDT in effect for: Tulsa

Flash Flood Warning issued May 3 at 7:06PM CDT expiring May 4 at 7:30PM CDT in effect for: Delaware, Mayes

Flash Flood Warning issued May 3 at 7:04PM CDT expiring May 4 at 7:45PM CDT in effect for: Mayes

Flood Advisory issued May 3 at 8:33AM CDT expiring May 7 at 10:00AM CDT in effect for: Cherokee

Flood Warning issued April 29 at 8:41AM CDT expiring May 4 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: McCurtain