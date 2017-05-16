How to save money on summer travel

If you're planning on taking a vacation this summer, it’s important to know when to book your flight to get more bang for your buck.

Vacations can be expensive and Cheap Air says booking 6 to 8 weeks in advance should save you at least $50 or more on airfare. If your trip is less than a month away, Cheap Air says to book no less than 14 days before your take off. If you wait too long, you could end up spending hundreds of dollars more than you needed to.

If you are wanting to take a trip to Europe this summer, but it’s just too much money, Skyler McKinley with AAA said there is a way to get the European experience without breaking the bank.

McKinley says, “Canada is a cheap way to experience Europe.” Canada is celebrating its 150th anniversary and it’s the perfect time to get great deals on hotels, rental cars and activities. McKinley suggests visiting Montreal.

Another tip when booking a trip this summer is to purchase your hotel, rental car and activities in an all-inclusive package to save money.

One more thing to consider to save money, right now the price of gas is low enough that a great way to spend your time off is by taking a road trip. AAA expects camping to be especially popular this summer as you make your travel plans.