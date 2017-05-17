How to find $3,000 in your house

If you’re in need of some extra cash, the first place to look should be your home. Linda Lightman created a $25 million company where she buys, sells and compares items on eBay. She says, everyone has $3,000 in their home. After speaking with Linda, we decided to put her tips to the test.

Elizabeth Senouci is a mom of 2 and says her ‘junk’ is unsellable. We began with her closet and that’s where we found used shoes. Sounds gross, right? Linda says, a pair of used shoes on eBay sells every 10 seconds. Elizabeth had 3 pairs of used soccer cleats. A pair of used cleats were selling for $15 online.

The next item Elizabeth was hoping to sell was her kids' Xbox. Linda suggests bundling items together if you want to sell them faster. So, we took the Xbox console, games and controllers and bundled them together. A bundle like this is selling for $150 online.

Finally, we headed out to the garage. That’s where we found a set of new, unused golf clubs with tags still on them. In her 16 years of experience, Linda says your item will sell closer to the original purchase price if the tags are still on. A set of new golf clubs on eBay are going for $150.

In just under 45 minutes, we helped Elizabeth sell 3 items for $350. Imagine if we spent a whole afternoon selling more of her unwanted items.