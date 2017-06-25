How much of the eclipse will you see? NASA develops interactive app for Great American Eclipse

For those on either side of the swath, the majority of the Sun will be blocked by the moon at some point during the day of August 21 for everyone living in the Lower 48. For those living near the swath, more than 90 percent of the sun will be obscured during the afternoon of August 21. But even those living in Southern California or Maine will still see nearly two-thirds of the Sun blocked.
With the help of NASA, you can visualize the exact progress of August's solar eclipse.
