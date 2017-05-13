Here's how much Americans spend on Mother's Day

Fair
HI: 80°
LO: 56°
Place settings on display at Perrier-Jouet Toasts Mother's Day in Celebration at Georgie at Montage Beverly Hills on May 11, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Perrier-Jouet )
In 2017, Americans will be spending more than $23 billion on Mother's Day! That's 10% more than we did last year. If you want to rack up rewards while buying Mom's gift, visit Credit Cards Rewards.
Check out our infographic to see how the billions are spent. If you're low on funds, look at our 7 Best Buys for Mother's Day and check your credit score and and read your credit report for free within minutes using Credit Manager by MoneyTips. Then, call your mother!
<img data-cke-saved-src="https://cdn.moneytips.com/logo/18741.gif" src="https://cdn.moneytips.com/logo/18741.gif"><br>