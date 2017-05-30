ELM GROVE, Wisc. -- Three people were injured when show ponies at the Elm Grove (Wisconsin) Memorial Day parade were startled and entered a section of the crowd, police say.

The show ponies from the Erin Meadows Farm, LLC temporarily broke loose from their handlers. Officers say the ponies may have been startled by firework "snaps," or tennis balls that children may have thrown near the parade route.

Although attempts were made to stop the ponies from running, they ran into a part of the crowd, causing injuries to three people. A 77-year-old Milwaukee man hit his head on the ground and was stepped on by the ponies, but didn't suffer any serious injuries and refused to be hospitalized.

A 9-year-old boy and 58-year-old woman were also injured when the carriage the ponies were pulling struck them. Both were hospitalized for their injuries.