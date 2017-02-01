Hooters to open fast casual restaurant — with male and female servers

Hooters restaurants are best known for two things: Spicy chicken wings and scantily-clad waitresses. But only one of those will be available at its newest location.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Hooters Management Corp. — one of two companies that operate Hooters restaurants — will open a fast-casual style dining establishment outside of Chicago next month.

Hoots: A Hooters Joint, will feature an abbreviated menu of Hooters’ classics, as well as counter service for dine-in or takeout. It will also include a full-service bar for those who want to stick around.

What it won’t include is the “Hooters Girls” and their iconic short shorts. According to the Tribune, workers will be a mix of men and women in more traditional uniforms.

Hooters is looking to capitalize on the success of fast-casual dining options: Restaurants like Chipotle, Panera and Shake Shack that offer the convenience of fast food and the quality of a casual dining chain.

The first Hoots location will open in Cicero, Illinois in March.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.

