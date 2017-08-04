Homeowner's association tells Florida vet to remove American flag wrap from mailbox or face fine

A Florida veteran says he being forced to remove an American flag wrap from his mailbox or face a fine.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, John Ackert is a retired US Navy commander. He says he received a letter from his local homeowners association late last month asking him to remove the sticker.

"As the holiday season has come to a close, please remove the American flag mailbox wrap. Decorations may be displayed 30 days prior to the associated holiday and must be taken down within 15 days after the holiday," the letter from the Southwood Residential Community Association (SRCA) read, according to the Democrat.

Navy Veteran Ordered to Remove American Flag Mailbox from His Home https://t.co/zKbqEYfuHD pic.twitter.com/sdttJ2WDZA — 18d.Media (@18dMedia) August 4, 2017

"This is a very, very petty thing, All I'm trying to do is display my feeling of patriotism toward America. I spent 30 years in uniform," Ackert said, according to the Democrat.

According to WCTV-TV, Ackert applied the wrap to his mailbox within 30 days of him moving into the house. That was in 2013.

"They do things like this all the time. I think it's ridiculous. What's wrong with being patriotic in the country you live in?" Ackert’s neighbor, Mike Stephenson, told WCTV.

Ackert has reportedly appealed the SRCA’s decision. The Association will present his appeal to the Covenants Committee on Aug. 8.

According to the Democrat, Ackert has also been forced to remove a Navy sticker, a pro-police sticker and a Special Olympics sticker from his window.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.