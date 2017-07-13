Here are NASA's newest photos of Jupiter and its Great Red Spot

Heat Advisory issued July 13 at 3:27AM CDT expiring July 13 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Craig, Creek, Haskell, LeFlore, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington
A great deal of research orbiting Jupiter is dedicated to understanding the spot. The images, processed by NASA scientists, show the vivid clouds and intricate veins colorfully outlining the eye of the storm.
Composed of eight instruments, the mission snapped photos and information that will lead researchers below the surface of the storm, which has been monitored since 1830. NASA says the spot may be over 350 years old.
Data collected can help tell more about the origin, evolution and current impact of Jupiter. As the solar system's largest planet, it can greatly influence the orbit of objects in space, including planets and asteroids.
These images from Monday are just the beginning of scientists' plans for Juno, which made it to Jupiter on July 4, 2016 -- nearly five years after the mission was launched from Florida in August 2011. Since its arrival, it's traveled about 71 million miles around the planet.
Bolton's team at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California is now looking toward Juno's next closeup flyby of Jupiter, slated for Sept. 1 this year.