Harley-Davidson recalls 46,000 bikes for oil line issue

DETROIT (AP) - Harley-Davidson is recalling about 46,000 motorcycles in the U.S. because an oil line can come loose, spewing oil into the path of the rear tire.

The recall covers certain 2017 Electra Glide, Road King, Street Glide and Road Glide models built from July 2, 2016 through May 9, 2017.

Harley says a clamp on an engine oil cooler line may not have been installed correctly. The company says it has nine reports of oil lines coming off. The problem caused two crashes and one minor injury.

Dealers will inspect the clamps and fix them free of charge. The recall is expected to start on Tuesday.