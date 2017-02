Turns out a shark isn’t the most terrifying thing you can find at the beach.

Even scarier than seeing a live shark, is seeing a shark that’s half-eaten – meaning there’s something even bigger lurking around.

Half-eaten shark washes ashore on New Smyrna Beach https://t.co/99j9bXnjFg pic.twitter.com/GyciHBLOB7 — News 6 WKMG (@news6wkmg) February 20, 2017

That’s what beachgoers at Florida’s New Smyrna Beach stumbled across Saturday morning, Volusia County Beach Safety officials said. The half-eaten shark had washed onto shore.

According to WKMG , it’s unclear what type of predator bit the shark or how far offshore it happened, but officials say it was certainly attacked by a bigger fish.

Citing Beach Safety spokeswoman Tammy Morris, WKMG reports that the shark was either a blacktip or a spinner shark.

While half-eaten sharks do not wash ashore very often, it’s not unheard of, Morris said.