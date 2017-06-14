Gunman opens fire on members of Congress at baseball practice

Witnesses at a congressional baseball practice in Virginia say a gunman opened fire, hitting several people including at least one congressman.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) was among those shot on Wednesday morning. He was reportedly shot in the hip.

"Scalise hit. Other staffers hit," Fox News reporter Chad Pergram tweeted on Wednesday just before 8 a.m. Eastern.

After the incident was reported, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), who was there when the shooting happened, told CNN "there must have been 50 to 100 shots fired."

Brooks also said the shooter shot two officers working protective detail for the Congress members at the event.

He told CNN the shooter looked like a "white male ... middle aged ... a little on the chubby side."

Alabama talk radio host Matt Murphy tweeted that he spoke with Brooks as well, saying the congressman said "five or more" people were hit.

from @RepMoBrooks "Shooter attack at GOPpractice. Rifle. 50+ shots fired. 5 or more hit including GOP Whip steve scalise. I am not shot." — Matt Murphy (@mattmurphyshow) June 14, 2017

The incident happened at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia.

