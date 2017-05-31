Griffin 'should be ashamed of herself' after photo, Trump tweets

Eric Pfahler
6:30 AM, May 31, 2017
31 mins ago

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MAY 05: Comedian Kathy Griffin speaks onstage during the 24th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 5, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Rich Fury
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Artist Tyler Shields tweeted a photo from his photoshoot with comedienne Kathy Griffin on Tuesday. Griffin has since apologized for participating.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

President Donald Trump reacted harshly to a photo posted by comedian Kathy Griffin. 

Griffin has apologized for posting a photo of herself holding a bloody decapitated head looking like Trump, but Trump slammed Griffin in a tweet Wednesday morning after the apology. 

RELATED: Trump plays off midnight tweet about 'covfefe'

Griffin posted her video apology Tuesday night on Twitter. 

 

 

"I'm a comic," she said. "I crossed the line. I moved the line, then I crossed it. I went way too far." 

The photo drew rebuke from both sides of the aisle. Chelsea Clinton posted, "This is vile and wrong. It is never funny to joke about killing a president." 

Any further reverberations of the tweet are unclear at this moment. Griffin co-hosts CNN's New Year's Eve coverage with Anderson Cooper. CNN reported the company has not determined what to do about the New Year's Eve coverage.

"We found what she did disgusting and offensive," a CNN spokesperson said. "We are pleased to see she has apologized and asked that the photos be taken down. We are evaluating our New Year's Eve coverage and have made no decisions at this point."

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top