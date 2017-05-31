Griffin 'should be ashamed of herself' after photo, Trump tweets

President Donald Trump reacted harshly to a photo posted by comedian Kathy Griffin.

Griffin has apologized for posting a photo of herself holding a bloody decapitated head looking like Trump, but Trump slammed Griffin in a tweet Wednesday morning after the apology.

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Griffin posted her video apology Tuesday night on Twitter.

"I'm a comic," she said. "I crossed the line. I moved the line, then I crossed it. I went way too far."

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

The photo drew rebuke from both sides of the aisle. Chelsea Clinton posted, "This is vile and wrong. It is never funny to joke about killing a president."

Any further reverberations of the tweet are unclear at this moment. Griffin co-hosts CNN's New Year's Eve coverage with Anderson Cooper. CNN reported the company has not determined what to do about the New Year's Eve coverage.

"We found what she did disgusting and offensive," a CNN spokesperson said. "We are pleased to see she has apologized and asked that the photos be taken down. We are evaluating our New Year's Eve coverage and have made no decisions at this point."