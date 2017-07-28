Grab free lipstick from MAC Cosmetics this Saturday only — no catch, no fine print

Hot on the heels of Tuesday's National Tequila Day and Thursday's National Chili Dog Day, M.A.C. Cosmetics is wrapping up an epic week of imaginary national holidays by passing out free full-size tubes of lipstick to all of America.

The makeup company is celebrating National Lipstick Day on Saturday, July 29 by giving away free tubes in its U.S. stores only. Allure magazine alleges there's no catch or fine print, but show up early to grab this deal while supplies last.

M.A.C. gave away free lipstick last month as well in its #MACLipsLipsLips campaign, according to Allure.