Government ethics office releases President Trump's latest financial form

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) -- The government ethics office has released President Trump's latest financial disclosure form.

The form reflects the president's investments, other assets, income, retirement accounts and other holdings.

It is different from a federal tax return, which Trump has refused to make public and which would reveal much more about his business entanglements.

Trump last released information about his finances in May 2016, as a candidate. It showed Trump was worth at least $1 billion.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.