The internet doesn’t believe in taking holidays off.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker learned that the hard way on Memorial Day after posting a photo on Twitter of some kebabs he was firing up on the grill along with the caption “grilling out!”

Social media food shamers were quick to pile on, noting that the meat and vegetable mixture could be the fast track toward a salmonella contamination, or criticizing the governor for the meal’s lack of seasoning and for mixing chicken and steak on the same kebab.

@ScottWalker No one will allow you to bring the potato salad for as long as you walk this earth. — Kat Kinsman (@kittenwithawhip) May 29, 2017

@ScottWalker @UMNExt Please advise your governor @ScottWalker on safe food handling and cooking procedures. — Christina Uticone (@snowcones) May 29, 2017

the libs have once again been triggered by overcooked steak and undercooked chicken — ☹️️ (@andymoney69) May 29, 2017

It’s not the first time Walker has been roundly roasted for tweeting about food. Last year, the internet was quick to take note of his photo of a ham sandwich on National Sandwich Day.