Gov. Chris Christie calls baseball fan a 'big shot' in heated conversation

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie appeared to have a heated conversation with a fan Sunday during a major league baseball game in Milwaukee.

The video took place at Sunday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee's Miller Park.

In the video, Christie gets in a Cub fan's face and calls him a "big shot" before returning to his seat. It's unclear what else was said during the conversation, or what led Christie to approach the fan.

At #Cubs #Brewers game. #ChrisChristie was getting razzed by fans, so he got in the face of one of them. 5:30 on @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/sx8euMgFy2 — Ben Hutchison (@BennyHutch) July 30, 2017

Christie is an avid sports fan, and is often seen at Dallas Cowboys games with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Christie also recently filled as a sports talk radio host on New York's WFAN, where he called one caller a "Communist."

Christie caught a foul ball at a New York Mets game earlier this week, and received a chorus of boos from the fans in attendance. The governor's approval rating was polled at 15 percent earlier this month.

