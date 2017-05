The latest version of the American Health Care Act, the repeal and replacement for Obamacare passed by the House of Representatives, would cause 23 million people become uninsured by 2026, according to a report by the Congressional Budget Office.

The CBO also reports that the bill would save the federal government $119 billion over that span.

The American Health Care Act was passed by the House earlier this month. The bill now moves to the Senate, but GOP senators have said that they will write their own version of the bill.

The CBO is a non-partisan agency that provides bill analysis for Congress.

More on this as it develops.