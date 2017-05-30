Golfer Tiger Woods fell asleep at wheel, police report says

JUPITER, Florida - Golfer Tiger Woods was found asleep at the wheel and was charged with driving under the influence early Monday morning in Jupiter, according to police. Woods said later in a written statement that prescribed medications contributed to the arrest.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Woods said he was coming home from California and he did not know where he was. Police said he had to be awakened. He was wearing his seat belt, his vehicle was running, the brake lights were on and the right blinker was flashing, according to a police report. His attitude was described as cooperative and confused and his speech extremely slow and slurred.

His breath test results were .000, the affidavit states.

Woods was driving a 2015 black Mercedes-Benz when he was taken into custody at 3 a.m. on Military Trail south of Indian Creek Parkway.

Court documents say there were six witnesses to the arrest.

He was also cited for improper parking. His ticket noted his car was stopped on the roadway in the right-hand lane and right shoulder.

Palm Beach County Jail records indicate Woods, 41, a Jupiter Island resident, was booked at 7:18 a.m. He was released from custody on his own recognizance, meaning no bail money was necessary, at 10:50 a.m.

The 14-time major champion has not played since withdrawing from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in February.

Ongoing back problems have sidelined his career for much of the last three years.

In April, he said in a post on his website that he underwent successful back surgery to alleviate ongoing pain in his back and leg.

It's unclear if Woods was given a breathalyzer at the time he was stopped by police. Jupiter police have not released the arrest report.

On Monday, Woods issued this statement:

“I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions.



I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.



I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too.



I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again.



I fully cooperated with law enforcement, and I would like to personally thank the representatives of the Jupiter Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office for their professionalism.”