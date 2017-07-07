Golfer bitten by alligator while diving for ball in pond

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was rushed to the hospital Friday after an alligator reportedly bit him in the arm.

It happened at the Rotonda Golf and Country Club in Englewood, Florida around 1 p.m. Friday.

According to Charlotte County Fire & EMS, the victim was diving in a pond to recover golf balls when he was bitten on the left arm.

The man, identified as Scott Lahodik, was able to free himself and get to land near hole six.

"Scott got bit and managed to get away from the gator, got out of the lake and drove all the way up to the clubhouse and that's when we dialed 911," said course manager David Kelly.

According to sister station WFTS, the man was flown to a nearby hospital where doctors are treating a bite wound to his left arm.

"I think he startled the gator," Kelly said. "He was looking around his home, looking for golf balls."