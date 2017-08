A giant inflatable chicken complete with hair that resembles President Donald Trump's hairdo was setup Wednesday afternoon on the Ellipse, which is across the way from the White House.

The chicken is visible from the White House, and is pointed toward the executive residence.

Trump is currently not at the White House, as the building is undergoing HVAC renovations while the President vacations at his resort in New Jersey.

Since it was inflated Wednesday afternoon, social media was abuzz about the inflatable chicken.

I believe... that is a giant chicken... with Trump hair.... in front of the White House. pic.twitter.com/HOUZJ1Hnsh — bee (@ibee32) August 9, 2017

Omg.. theres in a inflatable chicken that looks like Trump outside the whitehouse right now. LMAO!!!😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Chris Martinez (@ComicsWithChris) August 9, 2017