Gas station's nacho cheese sauce blamed for rash of botulism cases in California

Nacho cheese sold at a California gas station is being blamed for a nasty outbreak of botulism, a rare illness that can cause paralysis.

According to the Sacramento Bee, five people in the California Delta area have been diagnosed with botulism so far. The common thread appears to be nacho cheese sauce they all consumed from Valley Oak Food and Fuel in Walnut Grove, California between April 23 and May 5.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the symptoms of botulism include double vision, slurred speech and muscle weakness. The disease can eventually "cause paralysis of the respiratory muscles, arms, legs, and trunk," according to the CDC.

The World Health Organization warns that botulism is fatal in about 5 to 10-percent of all cases.

Employees at the gas station did not comment to the Sacramento Bee. The newspaper reported that the business was temporarily barred from selling food and drinks after the discovery was made on May 5.

