Gas prices are up across the country

Scripps National Desk
8:03 AM, Aug 9, 2017
Gas prices on average are 25 cents higher this week than they were this same week in 2016.

Gasbuddy.com says the average price is $2.35 per gallon. It's an increase of 11 cents over last month.

New Yorkers are paying around $2.47 per gallon, while Californians are paying around $3.02. In the Midwest, prices are averaging $2.11-$2.21 per gallon of gas.

Florida is averaging $2.28 per gallon.

The highest price on record in the United States happened in July 2008, when a gallon of gas was sold for $4.10, according to Gas Buddy. That same year, the lowest recorded price for a gallon of gas was $1.59 the week after Christmas.

