Game of Thrones episode leaks online before broadcast

HBO has had trouble keeping what will happen next on "Game of Thrones" a secret.

Between hints by actors and leaked scripts, some fans have come into various episodes with expectations.

But on Friday morning, HBO had its biggest breach of secrecy when the next episode — Episode 4 of Season 7 — leaked in a Reddit post before Sunday's broacast.

The Verge reported it had confirmed that the episode is the real thing, but were told the leak was not related to a massive hack involving 1.5 terabytes of stolen data.

Instead, this leak is believed to have been from a distribution partner, according to The Verge. BuzzFeed confirmed the name of the distributor.