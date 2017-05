This week, two notable celebrities died — former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes and Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell.

They join what is already a big list of well-known people who have left the world in 2017.

Cornell's death was unexpected and was possibly a suicide, according to reports. As of this article's publication, Ailes' cause of death has not been released to the public.

Here is a photo gallery of those we've lost this year.