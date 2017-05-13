Gallery: 24 photos of national monuments under review by Trump

Fair
HI: 80°
LO: 56°
Gold Butte in Nevada was declared a national monument in 2016. (296,937 Acres)
President Donald Trump recently ordered the Department of Interior to review all national monuments created with the Antiquities Act since 1996.
The order comes after politicians in Utah and Nevada became up in arms over then President Obama declaring Bears Ears National Monument in Southern Utah and Gold Butte National Monument in Nevada.
PHOTO GALLERY: 24 pictures national monuments being reviewed